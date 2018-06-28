HOUSTON – Wendy West says she’s overwhelmed by the generosity of a total stranger.

She says her car being broken into Wednesday was the last thing she thought she would have to worry about while her son was at Texas Children’s Hospital. It also created an expense she says she can’t afford.

Thanks to the donation from Tasha Wilturner, a Pearland mom of two, West can now afford to fix the smashed-in window on her pickup truck.

“If it’s okay with you, I would like to hug you now for being a blessing,” West said to Wilturner, as they met in the Texas Medical Center.

Wilturner told West she is happy to help.

“I can’t imagine going through what you’re going through, so I’m putting myself in your shoes” she said to West.

“I’m just overwhelmed that people care enough to help,” West responded, while the two strangers embraced.

KHOU 11 told you Wednesday how West’s truck was broken into while her 16 year-old son Brayden underwent emergency brain surgery.

Brayden was born with multiple ailments and suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He is also legally blind.

Wilturner watched our reports and felt compelled to step in.

“I feel really bad for her. I know as long as they’re here, their medical bills are just racking up,” she told us.

Wilturner rushed over on her lunch break today and offered to pay for a new window.

She and West are disgusted that thieves would target a hospital parking lot when patients' families are at their most vulnerable, visiting sick loved ones.

Her donation will save West hundreds of dollars in repairs, as she stays by her son’s bedside.

“When you live paycheck to paycheck, that’s a week’s worth of groceries,” says West.

With the donation, the family can again put all their focus on Brayden, who is fighting to get better.

“He gives me the strength that I need to be there for him,” West tearfully adds.

These are two moms – total strangers – both thankful for the gift of giving.

“I pray for you and your family,” Wilturner told West as they hugged on the sidewalk.

West discovered the broken glass on her car, when she went to retrieve some papers, soon after her son’s surgery.

Texas Medical Center police patrol the outside parking lots, but say smash-and-grabs still happen from time-to-time. West is now paying to park at an inside lot.

