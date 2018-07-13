Just a day after we told you about 83-year-old Rosalea Nall's hardships after Hurricane Harvey, teams of volunteers showed what it means to Stand for Houston.

Nall had been living in her gutted, sweltering, severely damaged home since April, when FEMA no longer provided assistance.

"This one really hit home," said Kevin Collins, with the Pearland Firefighters Association.

Volunteers, among them a team of Pearland firefighters, showed up to breathe new life into Nall's empty home.

"My heart bled for her," said Collins. "We passed her home 100 times, and we just never knew."

Once people saw what Nall was dealing with, the community responded. Friendswood United Methodist Church brought in crews from as far as Minnesota.

"It's really overwhelming," said Nall.

They all say there's just something special about Nall. No one understood how she'd survived this long in that situation.

"She reminds you of everyone's grandmother," said Jon Riveira. "She fell through the cracks. She did what most people would have done. The help just wasn't there."

Now the help is there and lots of it. Insulation is already done. Sheet rock will be done tomorrow, so will the plumbing. A GoFundMe page for Nall had leveled off around $6,000 until Wednesday night.

"The story with you guys broke, it just exploded," said Riveira. "We had one anonymous donor give $5,000. I fully expect it to be past $20,000 before the end of the day."

All that money will be critical to finish rebuilding the home of a woman who's touched a lot of hearts with her grace and patience, a woman who tonight could not be more grateful.

"The new home will be here because of people who wanted to love and help and share," said Nall. "The house can't say thank you, but I can."

If you'd like to help Rosalea Nall rebuild her home, you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/lets-help-rosalia-nall-rebuild or follow progress on the rebuild process at: https://www.facebook.com/rosaleasrebuilding/

