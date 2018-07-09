HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Pct. 4 deputies are standing for Houston by helping a homeless couple get back on their feet.

Deputies came across the young couple sleeping on the sidewalk at Cypresswood and I-45 and noticed neither one of them had shoes on their blistered feet. The couple told deputies someone stole their shoes, and they had been walking barefoot for a few days.

Deputies Christopher Jackson, Keira Teamer and Stephanie Olvera bought socks and shoes for them at a local Target so they could finish their trip.

“Thank you to our deputies for always going over and beyond and caring for everyone in our community,” Constable Mark Herman’s Office said in a Facebook post.

