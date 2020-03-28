HOUSTON —

Hundreds of thousands of laid off restaurant workers across America are in desperate need of help.

The COVID-19 pandemic turned their lives upside down when restaurants and bars everywhere suddenly closed or switched to curbside service only.

Now help is available through the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund organized by former Top Chef contestant Edward Lee. His LEE initiative partnered with @markersmark to launch the program in several cities, including Houston.

“It is vital that we offer relief to those in need, so after this crisis restaurants can return to their full vibrancy.”

In Houston, Riel restaurant in Montrose has been turned into a relief center where local chefs are turning out hundreds of meals.

They pack up the to-go meals for restaurant workers who’ve been laid off or had their hours cut significantly.

Free lunches and dinners are offered daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

Limit 1 package per person unless there is an emergency situation.

They will also have essential supplies on hand. They’re also free but there’s a limit on how many items each person can take.

The meals are offered 7 days a week

Pickup times are 10 a.m. to noon or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Restaurant Workers Relief Fund was thrilled to get a donation from Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Friday.

If you’d like to donate, tap here. They also need supplies.

You can also help out by ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants. Like many restaurants, Riel is offering both options.

