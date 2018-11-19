HOUSTON - They are hungry and isolated and fragile, but they won’t be forgotten on Thanksgiving Day.

Two-thousand volunteers from the Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels program will be delivering holiday feasts to 4,000 seniors on Thanksgiving Day.

They're people like Richard Wright. He says he used to make good money as a mechanic. But that was before work-related injuries and major health problems.

"I struggle a lot because of my legs," Wright said.

He now lives alone with his dog Mary Lou in a mobile home he says is an old FEMA trailer. But not once does he complain.

"No reason to complain. I got my health, though I have a hard time walking. Thank God I'm alive," he said.

Now he's looking forward to Thanksgiving Day.

"Eat really good turkey and stuffing, ham, I like deviled eggs," he said.

Five days a week, he gets hot meals delivered from Meals on Wheels. And on Thursday, he will be among the thousands getting turkey with all the trimmings.

"Many of them have disabilities, they're fragile and that's where Meals on Wheels comes into play," said Heather Saucier of Interfaith Ministries.

Meals on Wheels delivers hot meals to 4,000 seniors every day, but hundreds of people are on a waiting list to get food, so donations are always needed. If you’d like to help, contact Interfaith Ministries here.

© 2018 KHOU