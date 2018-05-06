The Harris County Animal Shelter is sending Houston a huge thank you, after they set a new record for adoptions during the KHOU Adopt-A-Thon.

More than 500 animals were saved in the past five days.

“I would say it’s a record for the shelter, 545 animals in five days is an enormous amount going out our door," Kerry McKeel said.

For Cesar Palemares and his two sisters, it's the day they've been waiting for.

“We came to pick her up," Palemares said Monday as they waiting patiently to pick up their new pup.

PHOTOS: Dogs and cats at the Harris County Animal Shelter

Photos: Dogs & cats ready for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (June 1, 2018) This boy is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A509262). For information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road, call 281-999-3191 or visit CountyPets.com. 01 / 28 This boy is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A509262). For information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road, call 281-999-3191 or visit CountyPets.com. 01 / 28

It’s a little nerve-racking -- starting a new life. And Chloe may be a little scared now, but she’ll come around.

“She’s going to like us," Palemares said. “I heard you can train to them to do a lot of stuff."

The 1-year-old Dalmation mix is already quite famous though. She was featured on the KHOU 11 News Adopt-A-Thon, along with so many others.

The siblings lost their other pup, Oso, when he was hit by a car.

“A house feels different without a dog," Palemares said.

PHOTOS: KHOU viewers and their adopted pets

Photos: KHOU 11 viewers share photos of their adopted pets Thanks for sending in photos of your adopted pets! Share your pics to photos@khou.com. 01 / 132 Thanks for sending in photos of your adopted pets! Share your pics to photos@khou.com. 01 / 132

But now Chloe can love the family who wants so badly to love her back.

“Now she has a good home," Palemares said.

McKeel says they can’t say thank you enough for everyone who came out to adopt, but she also can’t stop asking for help. They could soon be full again.

“We learned that with last weekend's activity. We received 100 on Friday and another 100 on Saturday. It can happen in a moment's notice, where we get way over capacity," McKeel said.

PHOTOS: KHOU employees and their adopted pets

Photos: KHOU employees and their adopted pets KHOU employees share photos of their adopted pets! KHOU 11 will host an adoption event at the Harris County Animal Shelter from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 1. (Photo: Robyn Hughes) 01 / 52 KHOU employees share photos of their adopted pets! KHOU 11 will host an adoption event at the Harris County Animal Shelter from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 1. (Photo: Robyn Hughes) 01 / 52

If you are still looking to adopt, this weekend is the time to do it. As part of National Best Friend's Day, all adoptions will be free Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit countypets.com or bestfriends.org

© 2018 KHOU