HOUSTON — There’s a food truck frenzy happening as KHOU teams up with the Houston Food Truck Association to make sure kids have enough food to eat this summer!

The Houston Food Truck Association is a collaborative network of professional catering and special event food trucks that are among the city’s highest quality. The food trucks represent a community of flavors and fusion to match Houston’s depth and diversity.

The HFTA and KHOU are partnering to get people to donate to the Houston Food Bank to fight childhood hunger.

Association President Billy Flanagan said he can’t imagine a child without food to eat.

While traditional non-perishable food donations are great, the Houston Food Bank says monetary donations go so much further!

While approximately one pound of food donated can provide one meal, $1 donated can provide three full meals to a family in need!

How you can help:

From now through Aug. 11, visit any of these participating food trucks, text to donate, and receive $2 off your purchase when you provide your donation confirmation!

KHOU