HOUSTON — A Precinct 4 deputy stepped up to help a homeless man he spotted sitting under a tree on Spring Cypress Road.

The man named Joseph told the deputy someone had stolen all his belongings. He said he desperately wanted to get back to his family in Alabama and start over.

The deputy took Joseph to a local showering facility and barber shop to give him a little boost.

A local church was able to get Joseph new clothes, shoes and a bus ticket home to Alabama.

The deputy wasn't identified but we thank him -- and the church -- for standing for Houston.

