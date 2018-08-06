DICKINSON, Texas - A shelter in Dickinson helped save hundreds of animals during the chaos of Hurricane Harvey.

As the Dickinson area was flooding during Harvey, those at Bayou Animal Services, which serves Dickinson, Santa Fe and Clear Lake Shores, put their own lives in danger to save the pets left behind.

“It was chaotic, for sure, that Sunday morning,” said Melvin Trover, the shelter’s manager.

Trover went into action picking up animals during and after the storm by car, on foot or by boat. He and volunteers saved about 500 animals.

Trover says shelter operations coordinator Sarah Saunders was the real hero behind the scenes during the storm, keeping the shelter operating.

"I was picking up animals. I was giving out my cell phone number. I was trying to get people to make sure that they could keep track of everybody,” Saunders said.

She held the shelter together during the storm and the days after and is called the heart and soul of the shelter. Maybe it’s because she loves these animals so much.

“They're something to be loved. They're a soul, they are something to protect,” Saunders said.

The shelter is filled to the brim with dogs and cats again, still being impacted by Harvey, because as storm victims find new homes, it often means they can't handle their pets anymore, so they end up at the shelter.

But here, they work hard to care for them until they find new homes.

Saunders is being honored for her selfless work by the Petco Foundation's unsung Heroes Awards.

She just got a $10,000 grant to help fund her work. Petco has also donated half-a-million dollars to help them build a new animal shelter in Dickinson.

