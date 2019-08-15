HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 4 officer stood for Houston Thursday by lending a helping hand to a man and his duck.

Lt. Beck responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot in the 20100 block of the North Freeway. The man in the car told Lt. Beck he was going through a hard time and needed money for food for him and his duck.

Pct. 4 said Lt. Beck gave the man and his duck water, fruit and snacks, resulting in smiles all around.

Thank you for your compassion, Lt. Beck!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM