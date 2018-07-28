KATY, Texas – Overwhelming support for one local marine, turns into a surprise he couldn’t believe.

We first told you about Jeff Chaffin Monday, just days after his saw was stolen from his garage workshop. His story struck a nerve with thousands across the state and even the country, upset that a thief would take advantage of a disabled veteran.

We began receiving phone calls and emails from people wanting to help anyway they could and among the first was Walter Darr.

Darr ordered the exact same model and brand saw and on Friday, surprised Jeff outside his home.

“I don’t know what to say,” Chaffin said trying to find the right words.

Chaffin settled with thank you and the two embraced as if they were friends, forgetting for a moment they had just met for the first time.

Darr helped to unbox the saw and placed it back on the shop bench exactly where it once was. The saw fit almost perfectly between the sawdust imprint left behind from Saturday.

Fitting that a craftsmen himself would be the one to replace the saw, the two spent plenty of time comparing projects.

Patriotism runs deep, just part of the reason Darr chose to pick up the phone in the first place.

He’s had family in the military, so the appreciation is there for what Chaffin has done despite his physical setbacks.

It’s compassion that today, helped change a life.

