GALVESTON, Texas - Hundreds of stranded cruise passengers in Galveston Monday struggled to make their cruise on time.

Parts of the island saw more than 9 inches of rain, flooding the streets and forcing vacationers to walk. Other people took a chance driving closer to the terminal. Many drivers were unsuccessful, ending up flooding their cars and turning to strangers for help.

Related: Galveston cruise ship passengers left stranded in floodwaters

“Had a guy pull up behind me over there on the street. He couldn’t get in,“ said Clint Brown.

Brown is a Harris County deputy and Navy veteran. “So we pushed him in here and got him to high ground. His car is flooded out."

Brown’s home is directly next to a cruise parking business. Unfortunately, the stranded passengers could not get their vehicles into that lot. Brown is holding three vehicles in his personal garage until the cruise comes back to Galveston.

“We got it started last night, and I put the shop vac on it and cleaned it out for her,“ Brown said of one cruise ship passenger who left her car with him. “So when she comes back, she’ll have a car that runs. She probably thinks it’s totaled, so she’ll be happy to see it.“

© 2018 KHOU