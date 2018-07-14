We have a heartwarming update to a story brought to you in June about a couple still struggling to recover after their home flooded in Hurricane Harvey.

The Washingtons retired from their careers as civil servants and had planned on living the rest of their years at a modest home in northeast Houston.

The couple owned the home for more than 30 years and had used it during their working years as a rental property.

They decided to flip the home in 2017 and spent nearly $30,000 of their savings and opened lines of credit to make the home just right.

The major work on the home was completed late last summer, but when Hurricane Harvey hit, their dreams of a happy retirement were dashed.

But since our story aired June 7, several people, including Russell Ybarra with Gringos Tex Mex & Jimmy Changas, have come together to help the Washingtons build new floors, put in new insulation and sheetrock.

