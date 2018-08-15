HOUSTON — Fourteen-year-old Case Beken has carried one dream in his heart for years.

"I always wanted to be a firefighter," said Beken. "I always thought it's really exciting. I just like to save other people's lives."

He's focused on saving others as the fight to save his own life gets more difficult. Beken already lost his sight, has a tumor on his brain stem and doctors say there's little left to do. He was ready to go home.

"I'm honoring his wishes to go home," said his mother Robin Beken. "I'm praying for a miracle, but with that being said, we know it's terminal. There's no fixing this."

How can 1 story fill your heart & break it at the same time. 14yrold Case Beken left @TexasChildrens today w/ a terminal tumor but @HoustonFire had a special surprise. Case has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter. Today he got that chance. Don't miss his story #KHOU11 @ 5 pic.twitter.com/84W3CGzJqZ — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) August 15, 2018

So before Case left Texas Children's Hospital one last time, Houston firefighters showed up to support one of their own. And those firefighters didn't show up alone.

"The least we could do was bring the whole district of firetrucks down to show him some proper respect and make him happy," said Chief Greg Leonard.

Beken got to hop on a truck, flash the lights and sirens and put on a fireman's hat. Every second created precious memories.

"I wish we could do more," said Leonard. "His smile was the only reward we need."

It all led up to the moment a firefighter gave up his own badge just for the 14-year-old boy.

"I had no idea that the send off would be like this," said Mrs. Beken. "This is just remarkable. You made his day. They made his day, his weeks, he will never forget this whether he takes it to heaven or whether he lives."

Now Beken's mother praying for healing.

"I'm not ready to give him up, so I ask everybody to lift him up and ask for a miracle," said Beken.

The entire Houston Fire Department is praying for their new partner, too.

