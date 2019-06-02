HOUSTON — A local restaurant chain is standing for Houston by donating proceeds from meals Wednesday to support of five officers injured in a shootout last week.

RELATED: Timeline of shootout that left 5 Houston police officers wounded, 2 suspects dead

All nine Fajita Pete’s Houston locations will donate 50 percent of sales made Wednesday to Assist the Officer Houston, a nonprofit that provides short-term, immediate financial assistance for officers injured in the line of duty.

On Jan. 28, four officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at a southeast Houston home. Another officer injured his knee at the scene. The two suspects were killed during the shootout.

For Fajita Pete’s locations, tap/click here. To donate to Assist the Officer, visit assisttheofficer.com.