HOUSTON – A dialysis center about to kick a patient off treatment reversed course after calls from KHOU 11 News.

The father of five wrote a desperate message for help on Facebook. Days later, he got the life-preserving care he needs.

It was hard to see on Eric Robinson’s face during dialysis treatment Monday, however, the father of five girls said he was overjoyed. Four days prior, his life seemed over when a letter from his dialysis provider threatened to end treatment that Robinson cannot live more than three weeks without.

“It was final for me,” he said. “Really, I saw my name on the obituary.”

Born with one kidney, Robinson damaged it playing college football at Sam Houston State University. His two brothers each donated kidneys. They worked for eight years, then Robinson landed on dialysis.

His health spiraled. Robinson endured open heart surgery and became so weak he had to quit his job. He carried COBRA insurance until he could no longer afford it.

So, Robinson then leaned on American Kidney Foundation grants to afford dialysis treatment at DaVita Center’s Market Street location.

For years, social workers there filled out required paperwork that allowed the kidney foundation to pay Robinson’s insurance company.

In April, though, a worker missed deadlines and Robinson’s insurance canceled. He then received a letter from DaVita ending his treatments at their center because Robinson had no means to pay.

Desperate for help, Robinson messaged KHOU 11 News on Facebook. DaVita’s Denver-based management responded to calls immediately.

They invited Robinson back.

A spokesperson for the company did not give details but issued a brief statement.

“We are aware of the situation and are working closely with the patient to ensure they have access to care,” Kate Stabrawa, Senior Director of Communications for DaVita Kidney Care said.

After four hours of treatment Monday evening, Robinson said he never felt better.

“I don’t owe (KHOU) money,” he said. “I don’t owe you fame or gratitude. I owe you my life honestly. Literally, I owe you my life. You came through for me, man. I told my wife I never believed in the power of the media. I believe in it now though.”

Robinson is back getting treatments every other day.

