DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton, Ohio residents felt the love from Texas this week after they received a banner full of supportive messages from Houstonians.

KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa brought two banners to Minute Maid Park Wednesday night before the Astros game. Houston-area residents wrote messages on the banners to those affected by the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

KHOU 11 sent the banners to our sister stations, including WHIO in Dayton, which received its banner Friday. The banner was displayed in the Oregon district at a memorial where the tragedy took place.

Dayton residents were touched by the messages of love and support showing how Houston stands with them.

