HOUSTON — We asked -- and hundreds of Astros fans answered Saturday by donating books and cash to KHOU 11's Turn the Page literacy initiative.

Volunteers braved the hottest weekend of the year to collect the children's books outside of Minute Maid Park.

Inside, Scholastic set up pop-up shops to sell books to big-hearted fans, who then donated them.

KHOU and our Turn the Page partners are on a mission to collect more than 20,000 children's books this month.

The books will be donated to Houston-based non-profit Books Between Kids.

We'll be collecting new or gently-used books again at Sunday's Astros game against the Orioles.

There will be donation boxes near all seven entrances to Minute Maid. The Scholastic pop-up stores will be located near the Crawford Boxes and center field.

Here are the Books Between Kids guidelines: booksbetweenkids.org/book-guidelines

Other ways to donate

You can also donate children's books at participating Houston Public Libraries or Ashley HomeStore locations through June 23.

On Friday, June 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., we will make a final, big push to reach our goal of collecting 20,000 books. Drop by our station located at 5718 Westheimer with your donations and help us fill an entire Ashley HomeStore delivery truck with books!

If you can't make it to one of our Turn The Page donation sites or events, you can still support the cause. We've made it easy for you to make an online book donation from the Books Between Kids Amazon Wish List at this link: amazon.com/wishlist.

Turn the Page library locations

This initiative is in partnership with Ashley HomeStore, Frontier Utilities and the University of Houston.