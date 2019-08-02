HOUSTON — Former Texas priest Alfredo Prado was kicked out of the Catholic Church in the mid-2000s and fled to Costa Rica to join a religious doomsday cult amid accusations of child sexual abuse.

That history of abuse stretches across the state at least four decades. Five Catholic dioceses in Texas named Prado on their lists of credibly accused priests last week.

But the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston was not one of them, even though he spent three years at Immaculate Heart of Mary on the city’s east side.

Prado is one of 10 priests KHOU 11 Investigates found who spent time in Houston-area churches and Catholic schools who were credibly accused of child sexual abuse elsewhere but were left off Galveston-Houston’s list of 40 priests.

Photos: Priests 'credibly accused' of child sex abuse by archdiocese There were 23 diocesan priests "credibly accused" of sexually abusing children by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Nicholas Cornelius Antle was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Robert Ralph Barzyk was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. David Emmett Burn was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Moises Cabrera was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Allen Ray Doga was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. George Patrick Dougherty was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Richard Edelin was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Carlos (Charles) Guerra was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Rodrigo J. Guillermo was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Alphonse Rodrigue Hemond was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Stephen R. Horn was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. William Jimenez was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Joseph Giles Leduc was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Jesse S. Linam was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Denis O. Lynch was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Christopher J. Martin was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Donald A. Neumann was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Lawrence O. Peguero was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Dennis L. Peterson was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Robert C. Ramon was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Charles Kevin Schoppe was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Anthony G. Stredny was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Ivan Turic was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. There were 13 religious order priests "credibly accused" of sexually abusing children by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Antonio Gonzalez, OMI was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Jack Hanna, CSB was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Anthony Keil (Kyles), SSJ was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Dennis Laroche, MM was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Pius Lawe, SVD was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Vincent Orlando, SJ was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Walter Dayton Salisbury, SSJ was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Donald Stavinoha, OMI was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Gerard Martin Weber, OMI was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. John Benedict Weber, O.Carm. was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Andrew Willemsen, CM was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. There were four religious order priests "credibly accused" of sexually abusing children by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Luis (Eugenio) Eugene DeFrancisco was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Fernando Noe Guzman was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Francisco Ordonez was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Joseph Tully was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. There were two priests currently under investigation for sexually abusing children that were named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. John T. Keller was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was named by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as one of the Catholic priests “credibly accused” of child sex abuse.

“The other dioceses should be talking to each other, especially with all the dioceses in the same state,” said Rev. Tom Doyle, an inactive priest turned legal advocate for abuse survivors.

Doyle called it a loophole in the lists. He’s reviewed more than a thousand sex abuse cases in the church and often testifies as an expert witness.

“If it was total transparency, the best practice would be that they publish the names of everybody whose known in that diocese to have sexually offended anybody, anywhere,” Doyle said.

Prado was ordained in 1957 by the Oblates of Mary Immaculate order. Amarillo, Corpus Christi, San Angelo, San Antonio and Victoria all named him on their lists.

The abuse stretched from 1965 to at least 1990, according to the lists and assignment history. He served at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Houston from 1974 to 1976, according to the Official Catholic Directory.

But in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, the list only includes reported abuse “which occurred within its geographical boundaries,” according to the archdiocese.

That means if a survivor from the Houston area has not come forward, a priest was left off the list even if he was credibly accused elsewhere.

As a result, parishioners can sometimes be left in the dark when it comes to a priest’s wayward history. That was the case at the Holy Rosary Church in Houston, where Rev. Joseph Tu Ngoc Nguyen served the parish from the mid-1990s until 2009 after facing sexual abuse allegations in Fort Worth.

Rev. Joseph Tu Ngoc Nguyen.

“It was transferring someone that they knew was a known abuser,” attorney Tahira Khan Merritt said.

Merritt represented seven of Tu Ngoc Nguyen’s accusers and ultimately settled the case for an undisclosed amount of money. His name was released on the Diocese of Fort Worth’s list of accused priests, but not Houston’s.

“The people in Houston that might have been abused by Father Tu when he was there for 12 years don’t see his name on the list and are reluctant to come forward,” Merritt said.

Doyle said all this could be fixed if bishops across the country got together and created a nationwide list of all credibly accused priests and included their entire assignment history.

“Common sense would tell you that (Cardinal Daniel) DiNardo, since he is president of the Bishops’ conference, would get up in front of them and say, ‘Hey, fellas, we need to have a nationwide sexual offenders list,’” Doyle said.

DiNardo, the archbishop of Galveston-Houston, did not respond to a request for comment.

Doyle did not have a lot of faith that a national list will ever come to light unless the pope issues a decree to do so. However, at least one diocese in Texas took it upon itself to acknowledge its former priests that were accused elsewhere.

The Diocese of Tyler noted priests that served in churches that became part of the young diocese in 1987 and at least one priest who served in the diocese after it was formed.

The former Houston-area priests who were credibly accused elsewhere but left off the Galveston-Houston list are listed below. The assignment histories are compiled from national and local catholic directories.

Alfredo Prado

Ordained: 1957, Oblates of Mary Immaculate

Houston-area assignments: 1974-1976, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston

Other assignments: 1965-1969, 1971-1973, St. Timothy, San Antonio; 1970, Oblate School of Theology, San Antonio; 1977-1978, St. Mary, San Antonio; 1979, St. Joseph’s Church, Eagle Pass, Texas; 1980-1983, St. Anthony High School Seminary; 1981-1983, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Port Lavaca; 1984-1986, Sacred Heart Church, Big Spring, Texas; 1987-1989, Holy Family Church, Grulla, Texas; 1990, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Midland; 1991-2001, unassigned and living at Oblate residences in San Antonio.

Status: 1988, placed on restrictive ministry; 1997, removed from public ministry; 2004, dismissed from Oblates; 2006, dismissed from the clerical state.

Named on credibly accused lists: Amarillo, Corpus Christi, San Angelo, San Antonio and Victoria

Joseph Tu Ngoc Nguyen

Ordained: 1964, Dominican Order

Houston-area assignments: 1995-2009, Holy Rosary Church, Houston

Other assignments: Sep. 1975-Nov. 1977, Sept. 1980-Aug. 1993, St. Matthew, Arington; Dec. 1977 - Nov. 1979, Aquinas Institute, Dubuque, IA; Nov. 1979 – Sep. 1980, St. Michael Bedford, Fort Worth; 1993, Dominican Priory of St. Albert the Great.

Status: Suspended as of 2012

Named on credibly accused lists: Diocese of Fort Worth

Edward D. DeRussy

Ordained: 1957, Society of Jesus (Jesuit)

Houston-area assignments: 1986-1992, Stake Jesuit College Preparatory; 2000-2001, St. John Hospital, Nassau Bay, in residence: St. Paul Church

Other assignments: Unknown-1967, Jesuit High School, El Paso; 1968-1978, Jesuit High School, New Orleans; 1979-1985, Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.; 1993-1997, St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.; 1999, La Ignatius Providence, New Orleans. Also served at Jesuit High School and Sacred Heart Church, Tampa; and St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.

Status: Died in 2001 at St. Paul Church

Named on credibly accused lists: Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province

Thomas Naughton

Ordained: 1965, Society of Jesus (Jesuit)

Houston-area assignments: 1990, Stake Jesuit College Preparatory

Other assignments: 1968, Jesuit High School, El Paso; 1969-1970, Jesuit High School, Tampa; 1973, Loyola University; 1974-1979, Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas; 1980-1989, Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.; 1991, Immaculate Conception, New Orleans; 1992-1994, Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas; 1995-2002, 2012, St. Kilian Parish, Mission Vejo, Cali.; 2007, Ignatius House (retired), Atlanta, Ga. Also served at Jesuit High School, New Orleans; and St. John’s Co-Cathedral, Convent, La.

Status: Left Society of Jesuits in 2009, died in 2012

Named on credibly accused lists: Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province

Benjamin G. Smylie

Ordained: 1985, Society of Jesus (Jesuit)

Houston-area assignments: 1986-1987, Strake Jesuit College Preparatory

Other assignments: 2001-2002, St. Anthony Church, Longview, Texas; 2002, St. Jude, Henderson, Texas. Smylie also served at Holy Spirit, Holly Lake, Texas; Bishop Gorman, Tyler; Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas; St. Rita, Dallas.

Status: Died 2004

Named on credibly accused lists: Dallas and noted by Diocese of Tyler

Howard Melzer

Ordained: 1958, Priests of the Sacred Heart

Houston-area assignments: 1981-1985, St. Joseph, Brazoria, Texas; 1995, 2002-2003, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Houston; 1998-2001, Christ the Redeemer, Houston

Other assignments: 1959-1960, 1962-1965, 1996-1997, Sacred Heart Monastery, Hales Corners, Wisc.; 1961, St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, South Dakota; 1966-1967 St. Joseph’s Novitiate, Baileys Harbor, Wisc.; 1968, Sacred Heart, Dupree, South Dakota; 1969-1971 Sacred Heart, Walls, Mich.; 1972-1976, St. Cecilia, San Antonio, Texas; 1977-1980, St. Matthew, Corona, Ca.; 1986-1988, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary, Franklin, Wisc.; 1989-1994, St. James, Chamberlain, South Dakota; 2004-2009, Villa Maria Health and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin, Wisc.

Status: Diocese of San Bernardino reported to religious order for action in 1993, and to police in 2002. Died 2009

Name on credibly accused lists: Diocese of San Bernardino, Ca.

Daniel Joseph Delaney

Ordained: 1973

Houston-area assignments: In residence at St. Rose of Lima, according to Diocese of Austin records

Other assignments: 1974-1976, Sts. Cyril & Methodius, Granger; 1977-1978, Sacred Heart, Austin; 1979-1980, St. Mary’s Church, Lockhart; 1981, St. Joseph’s Church, Bryan; 1982-1986, St. Mary Church, Lampass, Texas.

Status: Died 2008

Named on credibly accused lists: Diocese of Austin

Charles G. Coyle

Ordained: 1965, Society of Jesus (Jesuit)

Houston-area assignments: 1978, Strake Jesuit College Preparatory

Other assignments: 1966-1967, Woodstock College, Woodstock, Maryland; 1968, Boston College; 1967-1977, Newton South High School; 1978, Strake Jesuit College Preparatory; 1979, Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.; 1981-1982, St. Louise De Marillac Church, Arabi, La; 1983, St. Andrew of the Apostle, New Orleans; 1984-1985, Center of Jesus the Lord, New Orleans; 1986-1988, St. Cecilia, New Orleans; 1993-1995, Ignatius House, Athens, GA; 1997, Montserrat Jesuit Retreat House, La Dallas, Texas.

Status: Removed from ministry 2002, left society 2004, died 2015

Named on credibly accused lists: Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province

Jody Blanchard

Ordained: 1983, Society of Jesus (Jesuit)

Houston-area assignments: Strake Jesuit College Preparatory

Other assignments: 1984, Jesuit Community, Berkley, Ca.; St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.; 1989-1991, Loyola University and Tulane University. Also served at Immaculate Conception, Baton Rouge, La.

Status: Left Jesuits in 1994

Named on credibly accused lists: Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province

Austin N. Park

Ordained: 1955

Houston-area assignments: 1980-1983, St. Joseph Church, Houston

Other assignments: 1957, Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Antonio; 1966, Jesuit High School, El Paso; 1967-1968, Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla; 1969-1970 St. Charles College and Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau; 1971-1976, Sacred Heart Church, Tampa; 1977-1979, Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans; 1984-1986, St. Mary’s Church, Greenville, SC; 1987-1991, Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, SC; 1995, Sacred Heart Church, El Paso; 1997-2001, St. Philip Neri Church; 2002-2013, Ignatius Residence, New Orleans. Also served at: Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.; Jesuit High School, New Orleans; Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.; Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico; Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.

Status: Died 2013

Named on credibly accused lists: Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province