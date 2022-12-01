'Texas Killing Fields' near Houston featured in Netflix 'Crime Scene' docuseries

The unsolved murders of girls and young women found dumped in League City decades ago are back in the headlines thanks to the popular Netflix series.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The chilling stories of the "Texas Killing Fields" are all-too-familiar to longtime residents in the Houston area, including the victims' families and detectives still haunted by the unsolved cases decades later.

The bodies of at least 11 girls and young women were found dumped on Calder Road near I-45 in League City in the 1980s and 90s.

Investigators believe more than one killer was responsible.

Two of the victims were known only as Jane Doe and Janet Doe until 2019 when a Houston-based DNA company helped uncover their identities. Parabon used their DNA and 3-D images of their skulls to create composites of what they might have looked like.

Detectives also worked with a Houston company called Family Tree DNA.

"The same investigation that they did for the Golden State Killer was the same thing that we did on ours," League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff explained. "Basically, you take the DNA and you plug it into the publicly-accessible databases, and you start trying to find family members and you start trying to build the family trees."

Audrey Lee Cook

Jane Doe was identified as Audry Lee Cook who had vanished in December of 1985. Her body was found in 1986 by two boys riding bikes on Calder Road.

Donna Prudhomme

Janet Doe turned out to be Donna Prudhomme. She moved to Seabrook from Beaumont in 1988 with her two sons. Police said she had lost touch with most of her family members.

Dianne Gonsoulin Hastings had been searching for her sister since 1989.

“She loved life. Like, with her kids it was just… she just wanted to give them everything life could offer.

Gonsoulin says that over the years the family hired private investigators, working with police and the media hoping to find clues that led to a break in the case.

“I can tell you that every time there was a body found,” said Gonsoulin, “I was always waiting to see if it was her.”

Family members from all over Texas traveled to League City for a memorial service after Prudhomme was identified.

Laura Miller

Laura Miller was 16 when she disappeared in 1984. It took 17 months to find her body at the end of Calder Road about, a mile from Interstate 45.

“I’ve been out here hundreds of times and cried gallons of tears,” Laura's father Tim Miller said.

Laura’s body was found just feet away from where League City police found the body of 23-year-old Heidi Villareal-Frye, who had vanished six months earlier.

It’s believed the women were murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped.

Tim Miller later founded Texas Equusearch to help other families find missing loved ones. He and an army of volunteers have helped bring closure to countless families across Texas and other states.

He's still waiting for justice in Laura's case.

There has never been a conviction in any of the Killing Fields’ deaths. A couple of Texas inmates have confessed over the years but never been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call League City Police.

“I’ve had that opportunity to say goodbye and go through that long, painful grieving process,” Miller said.

Now that all four victims have been identified, the site on Calder Road will be turned into a memorial park.

Convicted killer Edward Bell is dead after collapsing at Navasota prison Saturday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms.

Bell was serving a 70-year prison sentence at the Wallace Pack Unit when he died.

Bell was 79 years old.

His prison stint was for the 1978 killing of Larry Dickens. He was sentenced in 1993.

But an A&E documentary in 2017 called “The Eleven” tried to connect him to a string of unsolved murders, including two Galveston girls who went missing in 1971.

Bell wrote a chilling confession letter from prison, almost 30 years after the girls were found dumped in a bayou in Texas City, claiming he was brainwashed into killing Debbie Ackerman and Maria Johnson, both of whom were students at Ball High School.

“Like all in custody deaths it is under investigation by the Independent Office of Inspector General,” TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel said.

In 2017, we visited Bell in prison to ask him about the letters and unsolved murders. He told our Grace White that he confessed to the killings so he could be executed.

“I was suicidal at the time,” he said.

The bodies of 11 girls have been found over the years scattered across marshes and bayous in what is known as ‘the Killing Fields”.

Bell was never charged for any of those deaths but some believe he is directly linked to their murders.

He did, however, admit to letting the girls into his van.

“They let me know almost immediately that they were tired of going to bed with young high school kids," Bell said. "They wanted a guy like me. I told them, ‘Great’”.

A reporter for the Houston Chronicle dug deeper into Bell’s history as a part of a documentary series for A&E.

She uncovered confession letters to the murders of the Galveston girls plus five more.

Bell later raised that number to what he called the “Eleven that went to Heaven.”

He denied to White killing any of the girls.

“I very stupidly felt they would kill me,” Bell said. “I thought I could confess to some crimes that I didn’t commit and the state would kill me. I was suicidal.”

Investigators never found enough evidence to charge Bell.