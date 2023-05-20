Silver Alert canceled for woman last seen in NW Houston on Thursday

A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing woman.

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman who was last seen in northwest Houston on Thursday, May 18.

What is a Silver Alert?

Silver Alerts are issued for people who are at least 65 years old or those who have been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Texas' Silver Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2007 and is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Certain criteria must be met for a statewide Silver Alert to be issued: