Innocence Project of Texas takes up case of Houston woman convicted of killing her husband in 2012

“The state’s whole theory seemed to defy the laws of gravity, much less the laws of logic and common sense," said Mike Ware with the Innocence Project of Texas.

HOUSTON — The Innocence Project of Texas is picking up the case of a Houston woman convicted of killing her husband. Sandra Melgar was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2017 for the murder of her husband, Jaime Melgar.

"We have a renewed hope," Elizabeth "Lizz" Melgar, the couple's only child told KHOU 11. "We feel really good about where things are going."

Since it was founded in 2006, the Innocence Project of Texas has helped free or exonerate 27 men and women.

“The state’s whole theory seemed to defy the laws of gravity, much less the laws of logic and common sense," said Mike Ware, executive director at the Innocence Project of Texas. "That somehow, she pulled this horrible, brutal murder off and then staged the scene as it was, among other things and then somehow done all this, going into all the details without having blood at all on her, without any sign on her she had conducted a clean-up."

In a 2018 prison interview, Sandra Melgar told us she is innocent.

“No, I did not kill my husband, no," she told KHOU 11.

The murder happened in 2012 inside the Melgar's northwest Harris County home. Sandra told us it was a home invasion. Her husband was found stabbed to death in a closet and she was found in another closet tied up.

From the beginning, investigators attacked her story because she couldn’t remember what happened. Sandra told them she had a history of seizures. Prosecutors argued the murder weapon, a knife was found inside the home and there were no signs of forced entry.

A jury found her guilty, but there was never a motive. Sandra’s defense team argued there was no physical evidence linking her to the crime.

“She seems like a wonderful person and totally at a loss as to how all this could happen and ended up where she is today," said Ware.

Now, the work begins dissecting the case and looking for new evidence that wasn’t presented at trial.

“I believe when someone is factually innocent, completely factually innocent, eventually, there is a way to prove it," said Ware.

The Innocence Project of Texas' work on the case could take years, but they’ve already started meeting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to look at the case file.

"We are going to keep on fighting until there is no more fight left," said Lizz Melgar.

Timeline of events