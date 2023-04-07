Missing Pieces: New theory in 1992 death of cheerleader in San Jacinto County

Natasha Atchley was 19 when her body was found in the back seat of her burned out car after she attended a birthday party in Shepherd, Texas.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — There's a new theory in a 1992 cold case that's had many twists and turns.

The 19-year-old cheerleader was found burned to death in the trunk of her car in San Jacinto County.

Investigators always told us they believed it was a murder.

But former Harris County prosecutor Kelly Siegler's show "Cold Justice" took on the case and she believes it may have been a tragic accident.

“Well, you can’t exactly prove it and I think the crazy thing is no one saw it coming," Siegler said. "We opened this case up because we thought we were going to solve a murder case."

