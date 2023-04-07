Missing Pieces: New theory in 1992 death of cheerleader in San Jacinto County

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — There's a new theory in a 1992 cold case that's had many twists and turns.
We first profiled Natasha Atchley's case back in 2017 on our Missing Pieces series.
The 19-year-old cheerleader was found burned to death in the trunk of her car in San Jacinto County.
Investigators always told us they believed it was a murder.
But former Harris County prosecutor Kelly Siegler's show "Cold Justice" took on the case and she believes it may have been a tragic accident.
“Well, you can’t exactly prove it and I think the crazy thing is no one saw it coming," Siegler said. "We opened this case up because we thought we were going to solve a murder case."
We'll also hear what Natasha's family and investigators have to say about the new twist.