Missing Pieces: 2 men charged with murder in 2017 shooting deaths of Houston couple

Josue Casco is charged with capital murder and Herbert James Simon is charged with murder in the deaths of Robert Cerda and Rachel Delarosa nearly five years ago.

HOUSTON — The families of a Houston couple shot and killed in 2017 may finally have some peace.

Houston police said two men are in custody and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Robert Cerda, 29, and Rachel Delarosa, 34. The cold case was featured in our Missing Pieces segment last March.

Josue Casco, 37, is charged with capital murder in the case. He was already in federal custody for a separate case in 2020.

Herbert James Simon, 40, is charged with murder. In March, Simon was charged with aggravated kidnapping in this case, but that charge was upgraded earlier this week. He was out on parole when he was arrested, so he's already back in the TDCJ.

“I think the first thing I said was, ‘Thank you, Jesus,’” Robert Cerda's mother, Valerie Cerda, told us after his arrest.

It was the most news she had heard in the four years since her son was killed.

“I’ll miss him forever. He’s kind of my best friend," Valerie Cerda said.

Here's what happened

Cerda's body was found in a northeast Houston ditch near the Eastex Freeway on the morning of December 12, 2017. An autopsy determined he'd been shot.

They learned Cerda and Delarosa were on a date at Connie's restaurant in the Spring Branch area before they were killed.

Cerda was killed first and Delarosa was kidnapped. She was later shot and killed and her body was dumped in southwest Houston.

“Why? I’d like to know why," Valerie Cerda asked.

Houston police haven't said what motivated the killings.