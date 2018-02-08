This summer new DNA testing is being done on a cold case. It's a murder KHOU 11 News featured earlier this year on our Missing Pieces series. Now, you can listen to investigators walk us through the new details in a podcast available on iTunes.

We've confirmed they now have a DNA profile of a possible suspect, an unidentified male. It's the first break in the murder of Susan Eads in decades. She was a 20-year-old from Seabrook, who was strangled to death in 1983.

In our new podcast, we're talking to investigators about why they decided to re-open her case file and we're also replaying the old phone calls we helped restore. They're calls police believe could be from the killer.

To listen, just search for Missing Pieces on iTunes. You can download it for free or click to listen here. To watch our original report on Susan's case, click here.

RELATED: Police hope newly released call recordings help crack cold case

Seabrook Police ask anybody who recognizes the voice from the phone calls to contact them. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.

To submit a tip to the Texas Rangers on this case or another cold case, click here.

© 2018 KHOU