In August 2017, Sandra Melgar was convicted of brutally stabbing her husband, Jaime “Jim” Melgar, 31 times the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. Did she commit the crime?

I’m Matt Keyser, a digital reporter here with KHOU. For the past six months, my colleague Grace White and myself have spent painstaking hours trying to answer that question. We’ve read through hundreds of pages of reports by investigators, paramedics and the medical examiner. We’ve watched hours’ worth of Sandra’s interrogation and sorted through hundreds of crime scene photos. We’ve met family and friends, some of whom have never shared their stories.

Sandra has spent the past 10 months in prison serving a 27-year sentence. Her family, her friends, even Jim’s family all agree: Sandra didn’t kill her husband.

And that got me thinking: If someone is sentenced to decades in prison, shouldn’t all questions surrounding their guilt be resolved?

I tell you all this because we launched Season 2 of the “Missing Pieces” podcast. Over the next six weeks, Grace and I are going to take you through our investigation. You’ll hear from Jim’s brother, Herman, who found Sandra in the closet; the prosecutor, Colleen Barnett, who tried the case; the jury foreman, who will take us through the jury’s deliberations; and hear from Sandra herself in her first and only interview since Jim’s murder.

Read more: An in-depth look into the case against Sandra Melgar

New episodes of the six-part podcast will be released every Monday through Nov. 26.

If you have questions, comments, or information about the case, email Grace or myself and we'll get back to you.

In the meantime, listen below or subscribe to 'Missing Pieces' on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Episode 1: Christmas Lights and a Crime Scene

It’s Dec. 23, 2012, and Jim and Sandra Melgar are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in their Jacuzzi with candles, cocktails, whipped cream and strawberries. Sandra wakes up the next morning in her closet, her hands and feet bound. There’s no sign of Jim and she has little recollection of what happened the night before.

Episode 2: 'I Didn't Hear Anything'

As crime scene investigators process the Melgar home, Sandra is taken to the police station to give a statement. That’s when detectives begin to suspect she’s the killer.

Episode 3: 'Behind the Prison Glass'

Sandra Melgar maintains her innocence from prison.

Kyle Porter / KHOU

Grace takes a drive to prison to meet Sandra Melgar in her first and only interview since Jim's death. For the past 10 months, Sandra has called the William P. Hobby Unit home, an all-women's prison that sits among the cattle and farmland near Waco. She walked down the hallway with a wooden cane that was too big for her. I was struck by how petite she was. She looked pretty frail, dressed in a white jumpsuit. She had long blonde hair and glasses. She exhaled as she sat down behind the glass.

Episode 4: 'The Pendulum Swung'

Tom, the jury foreman. "I will say both mine and my fellow jurors' pendulum, guilt or innocence, swung back and forth throughout the entire trial," he said.

KHOU

After a three-week trial, it took a jury eight hours to convict Sandra Melgar of murdering her husband. Sandra shrieked and nearly collapsed into her seat in the courtroom when the judge read the verdict. How was she found guilty? This week, we hear from prosecutor Colleen Barnett, blood-spatter expert Celestina Rossi, and the jury foreman. They all agree: Sandra did it.

Episode 5: The Aftermath

Sandra Melgar reacts after a jury convicted her on Aug. 23, 2017 of killing her husband.

Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle

As Sandra’s family and friends deal with the cold reality of her sitting in prison, they question the motives thrown out by the prosecutor. They begin writing letters to the judge pleading for a new trial.

Episode 6: Coming Nov. 26.

Photos: Jim and Sandra Melgar Jim and Sandra's senior yearbook pictures at Lamar High School in 1978. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar with their daughter, Elizabeth. Jim and Sandra Melgar with their daughter, Elizabeth. Jim and Sandra Melgar pose for a family photo in a field of bluebonnets. Jim and Sandra Melgar with their daughter, Elizabeth, while on vacation. Jim Melgar dances with his daughter, Elizabeth. Elizabeth Rose Melgar with her mother and father, Jim and Sandra, in Houston. Elizabeth Rose Melgar with her mother and father, Jim and Sandra. Sandra Melgar with her daughter, Elizabeth, and her daughter's husband, Anthony. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim Melgar with his daughter, Elizabeth. Jim Melgar fishing with his daughter, Elizabeth. Jim and Sandra Melgar on a cruise. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim Melgar. Jim and Sandra Melgar on vacation. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim Melgar skiing with his daughter, Elizabeth. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar in Hawaii in 1982. Sandra was later convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim Melgar. Jim Melgar and his daughther, Elizabeth. Sandra Melgar. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Sandra Melgar. Jim Melgar. Sandra Melgar. Jim Melgar with his daughter, Elizabeth Rose Melgar, on her wedding day. Jim Melgar with his daughter, Elizabeth. Jim and Sandra Melgar with their daughter, Elizabeth. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Sandra Melgar with one of her grandchildren. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim Melgar with his daughter, Elizabeth. Sandra Melgar with her Pomeranian, Lola, who was in the house the night of Jim's murder. Jim and Sandra Melgar riding an elephant. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar at the beach. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Sandra Melgar with one of her grandchildren. Jim and Sandra Melgar with their friend Bob Laurel (middle). Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Sandra Melgar (right) with her friend Patsy Laurel (left). To this day, Patsy believes in Sandra's innocence. Bob and Patsy Laurel during one of Jim and Sandra Melgar's 1970s-themed party. Sandra Melgar (right) with her friend Patsy Laurel (left). Sandra Melgar (right) with her friend Patsy Laurel (left). Sandra Melgar. Jim Melgar (right) with his friend Bob Laurel (left). The Melgar's home during a 1970s-themed party. Jim Melgar during a 1970s-themed party. Jim and Sandra Melgar during a 1970s-themed party. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Jim and Sandra Melgar during a 1970s-themed party. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt. Sandra Melgar with her Pomeranian, Lola. Jim Melgar. Jim and Sandra Melgar. Sandra was convicted of killing Jim in December 2012, the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, though there remain a lot of questions surrounding her guilt.

Photos: Jim and Sandra Melgar

Photos: Behind the scenes of 'Missing Pieces' Season 2 One of the boxes containing Sandra Melgar's case file at the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Reporter Grace White reviewing Sandra Melgar's case file at the Harris County District Attorney's Office. The William P. Hobby Unit, an all-women's prison, in Marlin, Texas. The William P. Hobby Unit, an all-women's prison, in Marlin, Texas. A sign outside the William P. Hobby Unit. Sandra Melgar at the William P. Hobby Unit, an all-women's prison, in Marlin, Texas. Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast investigates the murder case against Sandra Melgar, who was convicted of killing her husband in December 2012, though many questions remain about her husband's death. Read more at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Sandra Melgar at the William P. Hobby Unit, an all-women's prison, in Marlin, Texas. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Reporter Grace White meets with Sandra Melgar in the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, Texas. Sandra Melgar walking back to her prison cell. Reporters Grace White and Matt Keyser, and photographer Kyle Porter. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Reporters Grace White and Matt Keyser document what happened the night Jim Melgar was murdered. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Reporters Grace White and Matt Keyser spent an evening speaking with neighbors in the Melgar's neighborhood. Reporters Grace White and Matt Keyser went and visited Jim and Sandra's neighborhood. Randy Parman said it's a nice, quiet community and residents couldn't believe there was a murder. Listen to Season 2 of 'Missing Pieces' at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Grace White went to Lamar High School to learn more about how Jim and Sandra met. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Jim Melgar's senior picture at Lamar High School in 1978. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Sandra Melgar's senior photo at Lamar High School in 1978. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Grace White speaks with the jury foreman, who says: "Every step of the way when you really peel back the onion, you realize that she's lying. I would love to be able to believe her, but the evidence says otherwise." The jury foreman said that Sandra Melgar's story just didn't add up, and that's why the jury found her guilty of murdering her husband in December 2012. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Our investigation into the murder case against Sandra Melgar took us to the Montgomery County Crime Lab to speak with blood-spatter expert Celestina Rossi. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Reporter Grace White interviews blood-spatter expert Celestina Rossi with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Reporter Grace White discusses crime scene photos with blood-spatter expert Celestina Rossi. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Reporter Grace White in a courtroom. Danny Hermosillo and Grace White speak with the server at Los Cucos who served Jim and Sandra Melgar the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Reporter Grace White with Sandra Melgar's friend of 40 years, Patsy Laurel, and her husband, Bob. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces. Grace White speaks with Sandra Guerra Thompson, the director of the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Houston Law Center. Listen to Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcast at KHOU.com/MissingPieces.

Photos: Behind the scenes of 'Missing Pieces' Season 2

Follow Grace White and Matt Keyser on Facebook.

More about the case

Read: She was convicted of murdering her husband. Did she do it?

Watch: The murder case against Sandra Melgar

Listen: Season 2 of the 'Missing Pieces' podcasts dives into the murder case of Sandra Melgar

Timeline: The case against Sandra Melgar

Photos: Jim and Sandra Melgar

Photos: Behind the scenes of 'Missing Pieces' Season 2

Watch: Could Sandra have locked herself in the closet?

© 2018 KHOU