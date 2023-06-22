Missing Pieces: Parents still fighting for justice after 2 girls murdered in Houston-area park

Elizabeth and Jennifer were killed in 1993 in TC Jester Park. They were attacked, raped and strangled to death.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Thirty years ago, Jennifer Ertman and Elizabeth Peña were killed at a park in the Houston area.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t always think of her," said Elizabeth's mother, Melissa Peña.

Elizabeth's parents now live far away from Houston, but that doesn't stop them from fighting for justice.

Elizabeth and Jennifer were killed in 1993 in TC Jester Park. Elizabeth was 16 and the time and Jennifer was just 14 years old.

They were attacked, raped and strangled to death by what investigators described as a group of gang members.

“Jinny and Elizabeth became everyone’s daughter," said Crime Stoppers' Andy Kahan.

Kahan has been beside Elizabeth and Jennifer's families since the beginning.

When asked if he thought their case changed history, he said, “That was the big catalyst for allowing victims to have a say in the courtroom and another big change was the right to witness executions."

Not only did Elizabeth's father get to deliver what was the first case to have victim impact statements given in a Harris County courtroom, but because the Texas Board of Criminal Justice changed their rules in 1996, her parents were allowed to witness three of the six convicted -- Peter Cantu, Jose Medellin and Derrick Sean O'Brien -- be put to death.

“It was probably the happiest day of my life to see those three individuals that killed my daughter be executed for what they did," Elizabeth's father, Adolph Peña said.

Efrain Perez and Raul Villarreal, two of the other suspects, had their death sentences commuted to life, which means they are still eligible for parole.

Venancio Medellin, the sixth suspect, was given 40 years in prison because he was only 14 years old at the time. He is up for parole in 2025.

“That’s not fair in my book," said Adolph. "I think they should have also been executed."

Back at their country home, Melissa and Adolph still have pictures of Elizabeth on the walls -- memories frozen in time.

They said a piece of their healing is to make sure everyone remembers what happened.

“I don’t think anyone is ever going to forget this case, not as long as I live, but I hope the girls will be remembered for a long, long time – they deserved it," Adolph said.

Memorial benches at TC Jester Park still mark the spot where the girls were walking home before they were murdered.