Maine Deputy Murder: Suspected killer John Williams being held without bail

An intense, four-day manhunt for the fugitive suspected of murdering a Somerset County sheriff's deputy, John Williams, ended in his capture Saturday.

"Tonight citizens of Somerset County can sleep well," Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Williams, 29, was found alive at 12:43 p.m. about a half-mile into the woods west of Route 139 in Norridgewock near Bear Mountain Road and Lost Brook. He was arrested by a search group comprised of members from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Fairfield Police Department and FBI. He was checked briefly by EMS then taken to the Waterville Police Department for questioning.

The team of law enforcement officers who found and captured fugitive John Williams.

Williams was then taken to the Maine State Prison in Warren where he'll remain pending an upcoming court date anticipated to happen early next week. The Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner, Joseph Fitzpatrick, said Williams is being held in a "high custody" cell. Williams will stay in a single cell designated for any inmate that presents a need for higher security.

More than 200 law enforcement officers from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts were involved in the search by land and air.

Williams was found naked about a half-mile back from Norridgewock Road, according to a law enforcement officer close to the investigation. A search team of seven men surrounded a camp where Williams was spotted inside and took the fugitive by "surprise" when he exited the camp. Williams "surrendered" to law enforcement after being spotted by police.

A photo taken by an arresting officer at the time police captured and arrested John Williams on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Lt. Col. John Cody of the Maine State Police said from the beginning of the four-day search, law enforcement believed they had contained Williams to a wooded area near Bear Mountain Road and Lost Brook. While conducting searches police noticed fresh tracks that ultimately led them to the camp.

Williams' arrest ends a phase of the crisis, but an investigation into his alleged connection continues and a criminal trial lies ahead.

Early on Saturday, residents near Martin Stream Road, Route 139, Route 8 and the Norridgewock area were asked to provide law enforcement with any game camera footage they may have to aid in the manhunt search.

Lancaster read aloud a statement from Cpl. Eugene Cole's widow:

"I urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in, or at least reach out to law enforcement. Mr. Williams, be assured you'll be treated the same way Corporal Cole would've treated you if you had given him the opportunity: with dignity and respect. We just want you to talk to someone. Even after all you have put us through, this is all we are asking of you. Please, please talk to us."

Maine Warden Service Lt. Dan Scott said the search area for Williams is more than 25 square miles, mostly of fairly remote locations.

"It's challenging," Lt. Scott said. "The weather has been difficult for us. It's limited the use of our air assets. It's cold, it's wet."