Paul Favret, the CEO of Resource Energy, has been captured in images brandishing a gun at a man who accidentally pulled up to the wrong home in Sedalia.

SEDALIA, Colo. — GPS directions led Chris Ochoa to the wrong home while looking for a wedding rehearsal, prompting the homeowner to chase him down in a truck, cut him off and allegedly point a gun to his head, according to law enforcement records obtained by 9Wants to Know.

“I stayed as still as possible because I knew he was in a rage, I knew he could shoot any time, and I knew I could die at any time based on how he was reacting,” Ochoa, 26, wrote in a statement to law enforcement. “As a minority, I felt in danger.”

In the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) incident report, Ochoa told deputies homeowner Paul Favret chased him down in a truck and yelled, “I want to blow your f*****g head off.”

Ochoa told deputies Favret didn’t listen to his apology but continued to act in an aggressive manner while waving the gun around.

The DCSO confirms it has an open case into the actions of Paul Favret, who’s been identified in the photos Ochoa posted to Facebook.

Favret, the CEO of Resource Energy, is seen in the Facebook images standing next to a red pickup with a pistol in his hand. The images were captured by Ochoa’s girlfriend, he wrote.

The encounter between Favret and Ochoa happened on June 12, just south of Sedalia at the intersection of Elk Canyon Place and Elk Canyon Drive in the wealthy neighborhood of the Elk Ridge Estates.

“The Facebook post in question does not portray an accurate version of the events. However, I deeply regret my actions that day,” Favret said through a company spokesperson.

In a statement sent to 9Wants to Know, Favret made the point he could not distinguish the race of the car’s occupants.

“I had no way of knowing the identities of the individuals in the vehicle. I just saw the unknown vehicle very close to the home at a time when we were not expecting any visitors and our property is clearly marked with our address and is about 1/2 mile from their destination,” Favret said.

In the statement, Favret also pointed out he’s had intruders on his property in the past who’ve been engaging in illegal elk hunting.

Initially, Ochoa declined to press charges because the wedding’s host threatened to cancel it if he moved forward with legal charges at the time, he wrote in a statement.

In the incident report, Favret initially denied to a responding deputy that he pulled out his gun when confronting Ochoa. He changed his story when the sheriff's deputy showed him the photos taken by Ochoa’s girlfriend. Favret told the deputy he didn’t remember that part of the incident. According to the report, Favret told officers he was on pain medication.

Ochoa, who identifies as Mexican-American, asked the DCSO to reopen the case now that his best friend’s wedding is over.

Ochoa said the incident scared him enough he didn't end up attending the wedding in the same neighborhood the following day.

As of this publication, Favret has not been charged but is expected to face charges. If he does not report to turn himself in, a warrant could be issued for his arrest.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Favret serves as the Chief Executive Officer an was the CEO and President of Resource Energy Partners. Prior to that, the bio says, Favret founded Source Energy Partners.

