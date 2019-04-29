HOUSTON — The City of Houston spends a lot of time and energy educating the public about recycling—green bins are for recycling and black bins are for garbage. But our cameras caught a City of Houston garbage truck picking up both bins and dumping them in the same truck. The final destination for the mixed load?

A Solid Waste Department spokesperson confirmed it all wound up in the landfill. This happened on block after block in the Westmont neighborhood east of Gessner Rd. between Westheimer and Richmon. And the kicker? It was on Earth Day.