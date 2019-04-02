HOUSTON — The Super Bowl can mean big bucks for the host city.

More 150,000 visitors came to Houston during Super Bowl LI two years ago. It was undoubtedly a huge playmaker for the local economy: hotels, airports and businesses all benefited. Visitors spent over $292 million, according to a consulting firm that crunched the numbers.

The NFL reportedly dropped a $347 million on the Greater Houston economy – that’s not including the price for the exposure the big game generated.

RELATED: What it will take for Houston to host another Super Bowl

But it is still not certain how much the city benefited from its hosting duties.

To make money, city, county and state leaders had to spend money, too – $235 million to be exact. Those tax dollars went towards renovations and upgrades to buildings, roads and beautification projects.

Those projects included:

$175 million – George R. Brown Convention Center and Avenida de las Americas renovations

$30 million – upgrade for streets around NRG Stadium

$15 million – Broadway Street improvements near Hobby Airport

$12 million – Main Street beautification

$3 million NRG park improvements

RELATED: All the records set during Super Bowl 53

RELATED: Patriots, Tom Brady win low-scoring Super Bowl 53

RELATED: Super Bowl ads highlight strong women including Serena Williams

But here is the kicker: Private companies helped, and they’re not required to turn over their totals. So, the figures got a bit fumbled.

And because of that, we may never know exactly how much was spent on all those enhancements and what Houston made off the 2017 Super Bowl.