DENVER —

The trucking company involved with a fatal crash on I-70 last week has a documented history of safety issues, including prior issues relating to brakes, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos was working for Castellano 03 Trucking LLC, based in Houston, when police said his semi plowed into traffic just before 5 p.m. Thursday, killing four people.

Online inspection reports from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reveal 30 violations connected to Castellano 03 trucking since late 2017.

At least 10 violations include issues like “break tubing and hose adequacy” and “clamp or Roto type brake out-of-adjustment," the reports say.

Another violation in December 2018 says, “Driver cannot read or speak the English language sufficiently to respond to official inquiries.”

The inspection reports do not reference the name of the drivers.

9Wants to Know is making efforts to reach someone from Castellano 03 Trucking for comment.

