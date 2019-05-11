School zones were created to help keep pedestrians safe.

But KHOU 11 Investigates found there have been a significant number of accidents in Harris County school zones—some of which were serious.

Since 2017, there have been 41 crashes involving pedestrians in Harris County school zones, according to the Texas Department of Transportation records.

At least 21 people were hurt at those scenes. No one died, but eight of those reported injuries were serious.

While school zones exist to alert drivers that children are coming and going, crashes are happening, and we learned the majority of hit pedestrians are 18 years old and younger.



In more than half of the reported school zone accidents in Harris County, 12 people were charged. In three of those cases, the pedestrians were ticketed for jaywalking.

Information on what may have caused those crashes is limited. But in a quarter of them, "driver inattention" was listed as a possible cause.

