GONE COLD | Man of faith meets evil

Nervous with anticipation and anxiously awaiting the inevitable questions about Regan to begin for this interview, the mother-daughter duo’s eyes well up as they shuffle through framed memories. The stroll down memory lane evokes smiles, some hushed laughter and a few tear drops.

Paula, now-58, has brought boxes filled with stacks of cards, bound by satin ribbons, offering condolences, and at least a dozen worn, leather-bound, well-read Bibles.

She cherishes those reminders of his devotion. She opens one and flips through the thin, weathered pages and reads his tiny, but neatly-written, notes in the margins aloud.

She pulls out more snapshots from one of the boxes and scatters them across the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office’s conference room table, in no particular order.

It’s one of the few places, now, where they still feel safe, as they begin their heartbreaking journey back in time to the night they lost the man who always made them feel safe.

Oct. 13, 2005 is seared into Paula and Rachael Wheeler’s minds—every vivid, gut-wrenching detail leading up to the moments when they found the husband, father and man of God lifeless in their driveway.

Regan Wheeler, a devoutly religious man, was murdered in his driveway on Oct. 13, 2005 after he, presumably, interrupted a burglary when he arrived home in Paulding County--his family wants answers. (Jessica Noll / WXIA)

The mornings are a blur in the Wheeler home.

Paula, 46, and her 14-year-old daughter, Rachael, shuffle around with hurried purpose, getting ready for the school day. Paula is a teacher’s aide and Rachael has just started high school.

Regan, a welder and flight line inspector since 1984, worked second shift at Lockheed the night before. He’s still in bed sound asleep, oblivious to the hustle and bustle of his family just feet away from his dreams.

In a frenzy, Paula swiftly tells her husband goodbye as she rushes out the door.

A few hours later, Regan wakes up.

The doting son drives to Rome, Ga., to help his mom with some chores around her rental house, but heads home in the early afternoon, so that he can get ready for work.

He arrives home between 2-3 p.m.—but not to an empty house, or to empty hands.

Regan Wheeler, a devoutly religious man, was murdered in his driveway on Oct. 13, 2005. The GBI and the Paulding County Sheriff's Office continue their investigation into this cold case. (Provided)

After school lets out, Paula and Rachael would normally be home around 4:30 p.m.

But today, they grab some dinner out with their cousin.

At about 8 p.m., they make their home.

Since the long summer days are now behind them, it’s fairly dark outside.

The mother and daughter make it to the bedroom community of Etowah Court. Sitting idle at the stop sign, Paula points out that Regan’s red, ’86 model, Chevy S10 pick-up truck is still in the driveway, parked in front of the two-car garage doors attached to their dark brown split-level house.

“I wonder what dad's doing home,” she thinks out loud.

He should already be starting his shift at work.

The Dallas, Ga., neighborhood is quiet as usual.

But something isn’t right.

As the two approach their home, Paula pulls into the short-but-steep, paved driveway.

The bright beam from her headlights bounces off the many trees surrounding their home as she turns in. As her car straightens, her headlights reflect off her husband’s truck taillights, illuminating a grisly scene.

Paula sees her husband lying by his truck.

She throws the car into park and bolts out of the car, running as fast as she can to his side.

He’s wearing his work garb… blue jeans, a blue, long-sleeved Oxford shirt and black tennis shoes.

He’s already cold.

His eyes are open and fixed.

She lets out a blood-curdling, “He's cold!” and runs to her next-door neighbor.

Rachael follows close behind.

The wet grass is cold on the terrified teenager’s feet as she darts across her neighbor’s lawn.

They reach her front door and begin knocking, banging, praying for someone to answer…

…to answer the door.

…to answer what happened.

…to answer why.

“This is not happening! This is not happening! Tell me this is not happening,” Paula begs her neighbor as they call 911.

But, it had happened.

He was gone.

And no one had any answers.

Paulding County K-9 deputy, Ashely Henson, is in his cruiser nearby when he hears a “traumatic injury” call come over his radio.

The only thing that he knows is that a vehicle has fallen on a man.

He and his supervisor respond and are the first on the scene. They look at each other with suspicion.

“Something’s not right with this,” he says.

Immediately, Henson notes two things: the truck did not fall on him, and he has been deceased for a while.

He looks around and notices shell casings scattered on the driveway. And then, he sees Regan’s multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

The deputy begins to define a perimeter and puts up the bright, yellow and black, block-lettered tape around the house and driveway.

He contacts dispatch.

“We’re going to need some detectives en route.”

This is a crime scene.

******

The murdered man’s daughter is in shock.

The most horrific night of her life feels like it’s dragging on forever.

Her dad, her hero, her security gone.

Amidst the chaos—the ever-growing blue and red flashing lights and influx of sirens echoing throughout the heavily wooded county—the high school freshman finds a calm spot under a tree in her neighbor’s backyard.

Her cousin finds her and wraps his arm around her.

They sit together in silence.

Regan Wheeler, a devoutly religious man, was murdered in his driveway on Oct. 13, 2005 after he, presumably, interrupted a burglary when he arrived home in Paulding County. (Jessica Noll / WXIA)

“He wasn't where he wasn't supposed to be. He wasn't doing anything he wasn't supposed to be doing,” said Paula, who still cries when she thinks about his last moments.

Was he thinking about them? she questions.

Was he trying to figure out what had happened to him?

Did he cry out to God?

“I believe that his pain was short-lived and that in a moment’s time he was in the presence of God. His faith was strong and never wavered,” she assured herself.

While Paula wishes she could say more to him, give him another hug, another kiss—let him know how much she loved and appreciated him, she is grateful for the life they did share and believes that he knows that from above.

"It definitely was our loss, but heaven's gain," she said with utmost certainty.