BAYTOWN, Texas — The ExxonMobil plant where a fire began burning Wednesday morning has a history of violating environmental laws.

The Olefins plant on Decker Road has been fined 22 times by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) in the past 10 years. It’s paid nearly $1 million in fines.

Nearly half a million dollars came from a 2009 fine. In that case, TCEQ said the plant failed to prevent unauthorized emissions from a number of its Baytown units, according to documents obtained by KHOU 11 Investigates. Some of those units released chemicals such as ammonia and carbon monoxide into the air.

In the past five years, the Environmental Protection Agency has cited the plant for high-risk violations for breaching the Clean Air Act. Those violations cost the plant just under $20,000.

There were 37 people treated for minor injuries due to Wednesday’s explosion, according to plant officials. No one was hurt seriously. But in the past three years, three people were injured at the Baytown facility, records obtained from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) show:

January 2017 : An employee’s ring finger was amputated after a door closed on it.

: An employee’s ring finger was amputated after a door closed on it. May 2017 : An employee got second-degree burns on his right arm and lower back from hot oil while working with a valve

: An employee got second-degree burns on his right arm and lower back from hot oil while working with a valve November 2018: An employee got first- and second-degree burns when he was inspecting a steam drum.

In the past 10 years, OSHA has fined Exxon’s Baytown complex $40,000.

It’s unknown what caused Wednesday’s fire. An investigation is underway, but it will take time to determine if there are any violations from the explosion.

