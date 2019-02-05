HOUSTON — Dozens of Houston Fire Department vehicles are being taken out of service Thursday so laid off firefighters can meet with the chief, the union confirms.

Some 220 firefighters who are being laid off were called to HFD’s downtown headquarters for the meetings.

"The firefighters that were emailed layoff notices were also called to come down here, apparently to reiterate the email that was sent out to lay off 220 of our brave women and men, alongside the 67 cadets and the 454 demotions," Firefighters Union President Marty Lancton told KHOU.

HFD sources tell us firefighters who are on duty are not allowed to use their personal vehicles while on the clock, so they have to take HFD trucks downtown.

"At this point, nothing is shocking. Everything that has happened has happened in the dark of night, cloak and dagger. It really should be alarming for Houstonians," Lancton said.

The layoffs, approved by City Council to help pay for raises under Prop B, take effect in 60 days.

The meetings with the chief are required under departmental policy.

