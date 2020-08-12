COVID-19 cases in Texas schools: Who has the most? The fewest?

This interactive map will show you how many infections there are at each campus.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates continues to track the latest COVID-19 case counts in Houston-area schools.

As of this month, the good news is no district is reporting more than 3% of on-campus students infected, according to data submitted to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The top five districts with the highest current infection rates are Weimer ISD, New Waverly ISD, Madisonville CISD, Iola ISD and Brazos ISD, which all report positive cases between 2% and 3% of those on campus.

On the other end of the spectrum, 54 area school districts report less than 1% of on-campus students infected. Those include five districts that are reporting zero positive student cases: Devers ISD, Goodrich ISD, Groveton ISD, Stafford MSD and Wharton ISD.

At the campus level, Kingwood High School, The Woodlands High School and Tomball Memorial High school report the highest raw numbers of positive cases, with 75, 74 and 70, respectively. But as a percentage of the total school population, those campuses don’t crack the top 10. Positive cases at Kingwood High total 3.6% of the on-campus population, with The Woodlands High School at 2.5% and Tomball Memorial High School at 3.7%.

The highest infection rates by campus are 7.4% at New Waverly High School, 6.8% at Brazos High School and 5.4% at Madisonville High School.

As of Oct. 30, Houston-area school districts reported only 58% of students are on-campus and the rest are learning remotely, according to estimates from the Texas Department of State Health Services.