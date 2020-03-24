A closer look at the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the greater Houston area reveals neither the very old, nor the very young are testing positive the most.

It’s been 20 days since the first positive case was reported, and as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, local health departments confirm a total of more than 250 cases in Harris and 10 surrounding counties.

So far, people in their 60s or older make up 17% of positive cases in the area.

Those in their 40s and 50s more than double that, with 38%.

As for folks in their 80s and 90s, four have tested positive. Two of them died.

“That’s why we cannot let people think that this is just one category of individuals,” said Dr. Umair Shaw, Harris Health executive director. “This is all of us in our community who are at risk.”

Overall, more men have tested positive than women, 43% compared to 37%. Health officials did not disclose the gender in 20% of cases.

Travel-related cases, 35%, outpace community-spread cases, 24%. Cases where someone came in contact with another positive-case person make up 6% of the overall numbers. In 35% of cases, local health departments did not report an origin.

As testing expands to more of the population, health officials said the patterns will likely shift over time.

“The important thing is that anyone of us can become infected, which means any of us once infected can spread it to our loved ones,” said Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department.

But with all the anxiety also comes context and perspective to the numbers. Harris County for example, has 0.29 cases per 10,000 residents.

The highest rate, in Matagorda County, is at 1.6 cases per 10,000 people.

