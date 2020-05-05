At a Brenham nursing home: 102 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

The Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is one of the hardest hit with COVID-19 in the entire state.

BRENHAM, Texas — Joan Thompson sits in isolation in her room at the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as the facility grapples with one of the worst concentrated outbreaks of coronavirus in the entire state.

Washington County public health officials confirm 102 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, a number that represents 68% of the 150 cases in the entire county. Nineteen people at the facility have died, 90% of the county’s 21 coronavirus deaths.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said her son Juston Thompson. "She texted me and says, ‘Oh, did you know so-and-so passed away?' What do you say? I mean, I don’t know what to say in a situation like that.”

At the request of State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), the state has sent in two rapid response teams of specialized nurses and infectious disease experts.

They’ve tested everyone who lives and works at the nursing home and quarantined employees who have tested positive. Local health officials believe in the small town of Brenham they have minimized the risk for community spread.

But for the facility itself, there is still concern.

“For the nursing home the next couple of weeks are going to be difficult,” said Dr. William Robert Loesch in a YouTube video posted by the Washington County Joint Information Center. “I think what’s going to happen is, unfortunately, I think we’re going to see a few more deaths.”

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said the facility is offering support services to patients, their families and employees as it continues to navigate the challenges the pandemic has brought.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted and the top priority continues to be the health and safety of everyone in our facility. We have implemented increasingly rigid protocols and procedures as recommended by federal and local health authorities to reduce the risk to patients and staff,” the statement said.

But the Thompson family said since the beginning of the outbreak, they’ve been largely left in the dark.

“I think the big concern probably for myself and for my dad is the lack of information that’s coming out of the facility even with the state there,” Juston Thompson said.

He said his mother has not shown any symptoms since testing positive about 10 days ago.

The biggest concern for Joan Thompson is the status of her former roommate, who was split up and quarantined.

Joan looks through local obituaries, according to her son, hoping not to come across her name.

