HOUSTON — The success of online retailers such as Amazon is proof positive that people like shopping online, but many parents still prefer going to the actual store for their children's back-to-school supplies. That way, they have their items right away and their children can check out their new supplies themselves. (Don't pretend you were never awed and delighted to have a particularly fabulous folder or the big box of crayons.)

A Target customer shops for back to school supplies. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan

Who's getting the better deal, though? People who frequent Amazon or those who head to physical stores such as Target and Walmart.

We priced a basket of items for a third-grade classroom, including pencil sharpeners, Crayola colored pencils, Elmer's school glue, Expo markers and Ticonderoga pencils.

And we can't forget that oh-so-cute Disney backpack.

Infogram

And the winner is...

We crunched the numbers listed on Target, Walmart, and Amazon's websites on the same afternoon.

In the end:

Walmart was our budget-friendly winner at $32.77.

Target was just slightly higher at $33.64.

Amazon was the highest-priced at $40.85.

A WikiBuy survey in Fortune Magazine found the exact same thing last year. That's not a surprise to the savviest parents, who check individual store websites, but it might be a shock to those of us who assume a convenient mega-retailer would offer the best prices.

To check prices yourself, try the website TeacherLists.com, which connect your school's list to either Amazon, Walmart or Target, where you can get it all at once.

Online shopping is the future, but with brick-and-mortar stores practically giving away notebooks and crayons right now, you may want to stick with the old fashioned way of shopping. That way, you don't waste your money.

© 2018 KHOU