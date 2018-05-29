H-E-B is recalling sliced olives because their might be broken glass in the jars.

The H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives in 10-ounce glass jars have a best by date of Nov. 3, 2019.

They were sold in Texas stores but the products have been removed from store shelves.

There have been no injuries reported, according to H-E-B.

H‑E‑B says they are working closely with its H‑E‑B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives manufacturer to ensure all safety measures are being taken when manufacturing the product.

Customers who purchased the affected products can return the products to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H‑E‑B Customer Service at 1‑855‑432‑4438, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

© 2018 KHOU