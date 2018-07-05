HOUSTON -- U.S. officials are worried about the number of cars with defective airbags cruising the streets of Houston.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NTSB) are concerned about what they call "higher-risk" Ford and Mazda trucks with defective airbags that haven't been repaired quickly enough. Their list published Monday has Houston in the top five of the cities where the recalled vehicles are located.

The 2006 Ford Rangers and Mazda B-Series trucks are under a "do not drive" warning from NHTSA and the airbags must be replaced immediately.

NHTSA officials said they are issuing a second public plea to owners to schedule a free repair of their airbags as soon as possible for their own safety.

"NHTSA's number one priority is making sure that everyone is safe on our roads," NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King said. "I cannot stress strongly enough the urgency of this recall -- these airbags are dangerous. Every vehicle must be accounted for now."

2006 Mazda B-Series pick-up truck

WXIA

According to the manufacturers, 49.2 percent of the 33,320 Ford Rangers have been taken care of, while 55 percent of the 2,205 Mazda B-Series trucks have been repaired. Both Ford and Mazda have authorized their dealers to tow these trucks free-of-charge so that consumers may safely get the free repair.

Unrepaired trucks under the recall order are located are in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Washington, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, San Antonio, Austin, West Palm Beach, Knoxville, Wilmington and the island of Puerto Rico.

All drivers are advised to visit NHTSA.gov to find out if their car or truck is under a current manufacturer's recall. Motorists can search their vehicle using their Vehicle Identification Number.

If your vehicle is under a recall order, you can call your local dealer to schedule a free repair.

NHTSA has an email list so that motorists can be notified if their vehicle is affected by any future recalls. You can sign up for that list at NHTSA.gov/Alerts.

