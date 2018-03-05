(CBS) -- A Los Angeles-based brand is selling jeans for $168 that leave very little to the imagination. Denim company Carmar debuted its "extreme cut out" jeans and people on social media couldn't believe how bare they are and wondered who would even buy them.

"Extreme Cut Out Pant is a high rise pant with large statement cutouts on front and back," says Carmar's website listing of the jeans. The attention-grabbing trousers have a "relax fit" and a 10.5-inch front zipper – to cover up what's left to see.

After all, the company says, it caters to "the free-spirited generation of today."

If the jeans themselves aren't a deal breaker for you, maybe the price is. Ironically, the company is selling them for close to $200 despite the lack of fabric used to create them.

Carmar's Instagram page recently posted a photo with a model featuring the edgy jeans, with the caption: "The Extreme Cut Out Pant, for those who dare to bare." Users of the social media platform commented on the jeans, confused as to who would actually "dare to bare."

MORE: Read the full story at CBSNEWS.com

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved