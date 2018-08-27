A process that is designed to make the glass stronger, can actually cause it to shatter.

"I roll back the cameras and the table just spontaneously exploded on its own." said new mother Erica Glaze. She said no one was home at the time her glass table suddenly shattered.

The family's security camera captured the moment.

"I'm just wondering what would've happened if we were home and (the baby) was around the table?" said Glaze.

It's not an isolated incident.

In 2017, Larry Grobman told us how he came home to find his outdoor table shattered.

"There was glass in 10 feet in all directions." said Grobman.

The consumer product safety commission has received hundreds of reports of shattering table tops over the past 10 years.

Overall it's a rare occurrence, but it can happen with other types of tempered glass including shower doors.

"When we temper glass, it breaks into little pieces like this." said Mark Meshulam, a glass expert.

Meshulam says tempered glass was created to reduce the risk of injury unlike older glass that hasn't been treated and breaks into large jagged pieces.

But the process of tempering glass to make it stronger and safer can sometimes create tiny imperfections.

"It's tiny, it's like the tenth of millimeter in diameter you really can't see it with your eye." said Meshulam.

That imperfection can lead to undetectable cracks and one day the glass gives way.

"The thing just completely explodes." said Meshulam.

He says one solution is to have a professional put safety film over glass tables and shower doors.

