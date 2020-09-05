‘Incredible, adventurous man’ | Tears, laughter and love shared at Officer Jason Knox's funeral

Officer Jason Knox died in a HPD helicopter crash last week. He was laid to rest Saturday during a private funeral.

HOUSTON — Fallen Houston Police Department officer Jason Knox was laid to rest Saturday at a private funeral service at First Baptist Church.

In attendance were his family, close friends and brothers and sisters in blue who all spoke highly of the 35-year-old tactical officer who always dreamed of being a pilot.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke at the funeral and shared touching stories about Knox’s tenacity and dedication to his job.

“He taught us a lesson in perseverance. A lesson in goal setting. A lesson in never giving up. A lesson in, if you get knocked down you dust yourself off and you get back up and you jump on the horse.”

Acevedo then shared a six-minute clip of Knox’s HPD interview which Knox stated he wanted to be a HPD officer so he could fly helicopters. At the time, the waiting list was long, but Knox said he didn’t mind putting in the time or work to get to his goal.

After Acevedo wrapped up, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke about Officer Knox and announced May 9 would officially be "Officer Jason Knox" day in Houston.

Through tears and laughter, Knox's friends within the department shared emotional stories about their time spent together and how much of an energetic light he was to those he came in contact with.