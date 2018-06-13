“I wanted to play an instrument,” said Martin Godoy. He knew from a young age that the flute is his greatest passion. Godoy has been playing for 19 years.



He practices four hours a day with his busy schedule. Godoy is finishing his doctorate of musical arts at University of North Texas.



“I am the first in my family to go to college,” he said. Being in higher education is a big accomplishment, but Godoy made his parents prouder after winning the Myrna Brown Artist Competition. It’s one of the highest level international flute events.



His teacher and mentor, Elizabeth McNutt, said she never doubted he would win that contest. “He’s fearless at [the flute]. He’s conscientious, but fearless. That’s rare,” said McNutt.



Godoy called his parents after winning the Myrna Brown. His mom told him words he’ll never forget, “I’m proud of you, mijo.”



And then Godoy shared a very special moment with his dad. “Can you play what I used to tell you to play when you were little? Do you remember that,” he said his dad asked.



Godoy picked up his flute, put his phone on speaker, and played “Frosty The Snowman” for his dad. They both laughed. While it’s not Christmas, music and education are the best gifts Godoy could ever give his parents.

© 2018 WFAA