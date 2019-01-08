REXBURG, Idaho — A 9-year-old Idaho girl has died from her injuries after she fell out of a tree and was impaled in the head by a steel bar, her family said. Shaylyn Bergeson was surrounded by family at a Utah hospital and died Thursday evening.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said Thursday that Shaylyn was playing in her backyard Monday near the city of Rexburg when she fell.

Bergeson's parents had reported her as missing to police. Officers found the girl unconscious under a small tree near the family's home.

He says a piece of steel poking out of the ground impaled her.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls and then flown to a Utah hospital where she had surgery.

Her mother, Jesi Bergeson, posted an update on Facebook Thursday afternoon, saying that they were preparing to donate Shaylyn's organs.

The post reads in part:

A couple months ago Shaylyn, Tristan, and I had a conversation about organ donations. She without a blink of an eye said she wanted to donate everything she could. Our angel has just always been the sweetest, kindest, and most selfless lil girl her entire life. Unfortunately God placed the desire for us to have that organ conversation on my heart for a reason. We are currently working with the transplant to to make sure she can bless as many lives as possible through this horrific tragedy.

We have been so blessed with the absolute best medical team during all this and they are still providing the best care to make sure she respected, honored, and comfortable as we allow her body to pass and continue to give live to another lil kiddo. We love you all and cannot express how blessed and loved we have and do feel through this whole process. Thank you all and please continue to pray for us as we again prepare to do the the one thing no parent should ever have to do bury a baby.

A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Jenn Handy describes Shaylyn as an energetic, selfless child.