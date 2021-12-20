Here we go again: Restaurants, live events impacted by COVID-19

Theatre Under The Stars representatives said they've lost about $500,000 due to weekend cancellations of "The Little Mermaid."

HOUSTON, Texas — They say the show must go on.

But not when positive COVID cases haunt a production like the Alley Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol.”

"There’s no one more upset about canceling performances than we are,” said managing director Dean Gladden.

He said the venue has strict protocols in place for cast and crew who basically live in a bubble.

But a single positive case requires re-testing everyone in addition to a waiting period.

"We were hoping to get through "Christmas Carol" without it," said Gladden. "But we didn’t quite make it.”

Closed due to #COVID. Signs like this are popping up at Houston area restaurants as theatre productions and sporting events get cancelled/postponed as well. I’ll have more on @KHOU at 5 + 6. Meantime, some of the eateries currently closed: https://t.co/5P7xAhg58W #khou11 pic.twitter.com/q6vL5UOatU — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 20, 2021

The Alley Theatre canceled five nearly sold-out weekend shows while Theatre Under The Stars, or TUTS, temporarily pulled the plug on its production of "The Little Mermaid" at The Hobby Center after at least one positive case surfaced among the performing company.

"We know how disappointing this announcement is; especially to all our guests who were looking forward to seeing the show this weekend," said TUTS executive directive Hillary Hart in a statement.

Sporting events are also being impacted.

Rice University's basketball team announced Monday that yet another game, against Texas on Wednesday, would be postponed due to COVID-related issues within the program.

"Well, of course, I’m frustrated, I thought it was over," said Mirna White of Houston. "So, you know, it’s very frustrating.”

Houstonians are also seeing closed signs at restaurants like the Dandelion Café in Bellaire which cited a rise in COVID cases, including several among staff, as the reason for temporary closure.

"We do plan to open December 27 as long as everyone is testing negative and healthy,” said a voicemail message.

Underbelly Hospitality, which is behind numerous restaurant concepts, posted a similar closure message on its website while other restaurants have reverted back to take-out only status temporarily.

"I’ve been hoping for a long time that it clears up as soon as possible," said Catherine Szohay of Houston. "Just want it to be over already.”

That's a sentiment shared by those having to make last-minute decisions based on the outbreak.

“It’s the world we live in and none of us can control it," said Gladden. "So I think we will just have to kind of support each other and we’ll get through it.”

Both TUTS and the Alley Theatre plan to resume performances on Tuesday.

However, things could change.

TUTS full statement:

"After canceling performances on Saturday, we had hoped to resume performances on Sunday, however, we confirmed a positive COVID case among our performing company. This put us in the position of making hard decisions and canceling all performances this weekend. Our paramount concerns continue to be the health and safety of our artists and audiences,” said Theatre Under The Stars Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

"We know how disappointing this announcement is; especially to all our guests who were looking forward to seeing the show this weekend. While our staff is working around the clock to reach out to all of our guests, we encourage anyone who had tickets to this weekend’s performances, to contact our box office so that we can support their needs,” said Theatre Under The Stars Executive Director, Hillary Hart.

The cancellation of the weekend performances of Disney’s The Little Mermaid has created losses in excess of $500K for Theatre Under The Stars.

Those needing to speak to guest services regarding their performance should reach out to the Theatre Under The Stars Box Office by email at guestservices@tuts.com.