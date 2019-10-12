BELFAST, Maine — In the third day of Sharon Carrillo's trial for murder, jurors listened to an audiotape of Carrillo describing to police how she beat her daughter, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, prior to her death.

Carrillo and her husband, Julio Carrillo, were charged with depraved indifference murder of Kennedy, who was killed in February 2018.

Kennedy was found beaten to death at a home in Stockton Springs after being beaten for months by her mother and stepfather, who tried to make her death look like an accident, prosecutors have said.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 55 years in jail.

Sharon's defense attorney, Chris MacLean, told NEWS CENTER Maine that because her IQ level is in the third or fifth percentile and she may not understand some of the complex dealings of a murder trial.

Last week, Justice Robert E. Murray ruled that Sharon Carrillo was competent to stand trial.

Opening arguments were heard on Friday.

On Monday, a police interview was played for the jury. Carrillo said the day of her death, Kennedy "just got out of control." She said she told Julio Carrillo she was going downstairs to watch TV while the couple and their other children remained upstairs.

"We were trusting her to not do anything too crazy," Carrillo said. "But then my husband went down two or three hours later and found her in the furnace room."

She continued, sometime inaudibly, that when Julio Carrillo brought Kennedy upstairs, she was breathing erratically and then began spitting up blood.

Carrillo said her daughter had several bruises on her body, and that she and her husband changed her daughter's shirt because it was "getting all full of blood."

In the recordings played on Tuesday, Sharon Carrillo admitted to police that she locked Kennedy in a closet, struck her in the face, broke a mop over her side and "karate chopped" her in the side of her body.

Sharon Carrillo confirmed what police say Julio Carrillo told them -- that they each whipped her at the waist with a belt as many as 15 times each, twice a day -- "sometimes it was a long time" -- and otherwise assaulted the 10-year-old for three to four months.

Sharon Carrillo told police she beat Marissa because of "her lies and being disrespectful."

State police responded, "Do you think, knowing you guys were beating the hell out of her, maybe she was lying because she was really scared of you?"

Carrillo replied back, "It could be possible. I don't know."

In response to questions from police, Carrillo said sometimes Kennedy would keep her awake by moaning due to the pain sustained from the beatings. Carrillo admitted that she would then send Marissa to sleep on the couch.

"I shoulda stopped. I shoulda stopped," Carrillo said.

As the audiotape continued to play, Carrillo could be seen weeping, with her face in her hands. Her attorney, Chris MacLean, had his arm draped across the back of her chair.

"I shoulda brought her to the hospital," Carrillo said.

Jurors then listened to a recording from the same night, after Sharon Carrillo's interview. In the recording, police are apparently in a separate room. Sharon Carrillo is with Julio Carrillo and the two younger children. Julio Carrillo is chattering back and forth playfully with one of them.

Following the playing of the recordings, Detective Jonah O'Roak of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was questioned by Prosecutor Don Macomber.

Det. O'Roak collected DNA from both Julio Carrillo and Sharon Carrillo, and conducted "video walk-throughs" with each of them in the Stockton Springs condo where they lived.

In the video walk-through shown to the jury, Sharon Carrillo showed police a broken mop. She said that she and Julio broke the mop while beating Kennedy with it.

Police also had Sharon Carrillo read a letter she wrote, which she said Julio Carrillo read to Kennedy the day before the child became unresponsive. The letter, addressed to DHHS, said Sharon wanted to give Kennedy to the state because "she lies and disrespects me" and hurts the couple and their kids.

In the video, police asked Sharon Carrillo if she hated Kennedy because the girl wrote a letter saying she wished her stepmother was her mother.

Sharon said "one time" she beat her daughter because of what she wrote in the letter.

In the courtroom Tuesday, the defense then questioned Det. O'Roak. He said that while taking a DNA swab from Julio Carrillo, Julio said he was nauseous and then threw up. O'Roak testified that he saw Julio putting his fingers down his throat to induce the vomiting.

After Det. O'Roak, Maine State Police Trooper David Yankowsky took the stand. Officer Yanowsky collected evidence, including belts, from the Carrillo's condo.

Yankowsky said red-brown stains were found on the bathroom wall. The washer contained socks, polka-dotted pajama bottoms, purple girl's underwear and, in a laundry bag, a pair of size-12 Crazy Eight jeans with red-brown stains on the knees.

After Yankowsky, the state called Maine State Police Sergeant Scott Bryant, commander of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team.

Sgt. Bryant said he arrived at the condo and saw Kennedy's body, which "had injuries to the top of the feet and knees. It looked like the injuries had begun healing and been re-injured."