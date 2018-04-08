BRYAN, TX — Bryan Police said they found human remains late Friday night while searching a home as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a 3-year-old girl. Police did not identify the remains.

Rayven Shields was last seen July 27 with her mother Virginia Adams. Adams was under investigation by Child Protective Services at the time. Adams was found July 31 but did not have the little girl, according to police.

Bryan Police obtained a search warrant on Friday for a home in the 4300 block of Conner St. that belongs to a family member. Police said they believed Adams had been living there with her daughter. Saturday morning, Bryan Police posted to its Facebook page they had found human remains in that home.

Bryan Police were expected to hold a press conference at department headquarters at Noon Saturday.

© 2018 KCEN